MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently received “High Performing” ratings by U.S. News & World Report for care provided in five conditions: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.
The ratings, which are part of the publication’s annual “Best Hospitals” feature, signify the hospital performs better than the national average in these five areas.
“It’s an honor to once again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing hospital,” said Stephen T. Michaels, MD, president, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and senior vice president, MedStar Health. “Every day, our teams focus on delivering outstanding, high-quality care to our patients. I’m incredibly proud of their efforts and this latest recognition of their hard work and dedication.”
Chiledum Ahaghotu, MD, vice president of medical affairs for MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, agreed and said the ratings reflect the hospital’s ongoing commitment to excellence in patient care.
“These are wonderful opportunities to celebrate the successes of our work but also good reminders of how bright the future is for MedStar Southern Maryland and the region,” he said.
Over the past few years, MedStar Southern Maryland has invested extensive resources to increase its care capabilities and manage more complex conditions like heart failure.
“We brought in world-class experts in cardiology specialties, including advanced heart failure, interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, and we also established a dedicated cardiology patient unit where we are able to cohort patients with a variety of complex cardiac diagnoses,” Dr. Ahaghotu said.”
MedStar Southern Maryland has also added doctors who specialize in kidney disease, respiratory illness and neurologic subspecialties like motor disorders and neurovascular disease to provide patients with increased access to care, he said.
For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, the publication evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals and their performance in 20 benchmark procedures and conditions.