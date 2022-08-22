MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center received “High Performing” ratings from U.S. News & World Report.

 Courtesy of MedStar

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently received “High Performing” ratings by U.S. News & World Report for care provided in five conditions: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

The ratings, which are part of the publication’s annual “Best Hospitals” feature, signify the hospital performs better than the national average in these five areas.