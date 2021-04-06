Later this week, MedStar Health will open its new state-of-the-art Emergency Department at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton. The $43 million investment project is designed to improve health care quality and access for the rapidly growing communities of Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C., Wards 7 and 8.
The project — years in the making — continued through the COVID-19 pandemic to provide patients with:
- A designated behavioral health area to help manage patients suffering from a behavioral health crisis, substance abuse issues, or sexual assault in a quiet, therapeutic, and safe environment.
- Modernized ambulance access and patient waiting areas that emphasize patient privacy, including faster tele-triage evaluations for all patients.
- Two high-tech trauma rooms dedicated to the treatment of trauma patients.
- Additional treatment space, which have been expanded by almost 50%, including negative pressure and pandemic response rooms.
- Upgraded diagnostic imaging including a 128-slice Siemens CT scanner and a new MRI available in the ED for the first time.