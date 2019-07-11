For the third year in a row, Practice Greenhealth, the leading organization promoting sustainable health care, has recognized MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center for exceptional performance, according to a news release. This year, the hospital has won the Partner for Change Award.
According to Practice Greenhealth, facilities winning this particular award must have demonstrated that they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, are on track to eliminate mercury, and have developed successful sustainability programs in many areas.
“We’re proud to have earned recognition once again from Practice Greenhealth,” said MSMHC President Christine Wray. “We take environmental stewardship seriously, and it is our hope this recognition shows to our community how much we care about our environmental impact as we continue to improve our processes.”