Military News

Talley completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Enrique A. Talley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Talley is the son of Antoinette S. Holmes of Upper Marlboro.
He is a 2018 graduate of Dr. Henry A Wise High School.
Patterson completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Anrde M. Patterson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Patterson is the son of Tracy T. Nelson of Riverale, and Andrew M. Patterson of Upper Marlboro, step-son of Lyavia S. Patterson of Upper Marlboro, and brother of Andrew M. Patterson of Riverdale.
He is a 2018 graduate of Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale.
Williams completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Cornell S. Williams graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Williams is the son of Robin Williams of Upper Marlboro.
Etheridge graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Brylanda J. Etheridge graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Etheridge is the daughter of Jennifer and Bobby Etheridge and sister of Bobby J. Etheridge of Upper Marlboro.
Sharps completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Malik D. Sharps graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Sharps is the son of Janet Y. Jameson and brother of Nakkia L. Sharps, Jasmine L. Sharps, Cedric D. Sharps and Rolandia L. Sharps, all of Cheltenham.
He is a 2016 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School.
Moreira completes basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edson R. Moreira graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Moreira is the son of Melva D. and William R. Moreira and brother of Katherin L. Moreira of Brandywine.
He is a 2017 graduate of Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine.
Brock completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Alijah Brock graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Brock is the son of Darrell L. and Temeeka N. Brock and brother of Alexis S. Hall and Darrell R. Brock, all of Seat Pleasnt.
He is a 2018 graduate of Bowie High School.