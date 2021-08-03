On July 26, Clifton Eugene Onley, 58, of Mitchellville, entered an Alford plea to six counts in circuit court in connection with an incident that occurred last Nov. 23. A sentence was handed down during the hearing.
Two counts of second degree assault resulted in two consecutive 10-year terms with all four years suspended on both counts. A charge of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle resulted in a five-year sentenced with all but four years suspended. That sentence is to run concurrently with the assault sentences. Three traffic charges — committing a violation resulting in bodily injury and two failure to stop after an accident charges — resulted in a three-year sentence with all but two years suspended to be served consecutive with the third charge. Two 60-day sentences were suspended entirely.
Upon his release, Onley will be on five years of supervised probation.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Onley was originally served a 32-count indictment this past April. He was represented by the public defenders office. Prosecution of the case was handled by Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney.