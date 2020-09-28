The Leisure Investment Properties Group (LIPG) of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services (NYSE: MMI), the nation’s largest real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has been retained to exclusively market for sale, Lake Presidential Golf Club located in Upper Marlboro.
Steve Ekovich, National Managing Director, of the firm’s Leisure Investment Properties Group, announces Rob Waldron as the Lead Investment Advisor and Bryn Merrey as the Broker of Record for this 18-hole championship caliber daily fee golf club.
According to Mr. Waldron, “Lake Presidential is a traditional golf club featuring a classic parkland design. The layout is routed through rolling terrain taking advantage of the elevation changes indigenous to the property. The course features bent grass from tee to green, tree lined fairways, native grasses, pristine lakes, and streams in a beautiful, natural setting. Lake Presidential GC has been recognized by numerous regional and national publications as one of the premier daily fee courses in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.”
Lake Presidential Golf Club offers a challenging, yet enjoyable test of golf. The par 72 layout plays to 7,230 yards from the Championship Tees with a course rating of 74.0 and a slope of 137. Multiple sets of tees make the course playable for golfers of all ability levels. The 11,000 SF clubhouse features a 275-seat banquet room, food and beverage operation, pro shop and locker facilities. The double-sided grass driving range includes a putting and chipping green and Golf Academy building. The majority of the maintenance equipment is owned and included in the sale.
The Club serves as a recreation amenity to the BeechTree Residential Community located off MD Route 301 in Upper Marlboro.