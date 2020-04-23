No Kid Hungry announces grant to feed Prince George's children

On April 17, No Kid Hungry Maryland announced a $25,000 emergency grant for Prince George’s County Public Schools. The funding will help the district continue to provide meals for kids while schools are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The district expects to provide up to 15,000 meals a day at distribution sites across the county, according to a news release from the local nonprofit.
“Children and families across Maryland rely on schools – not only for their education, but also for nutritious meals. No Kid Hungry Maryland is proud to partner with the school district to ensure kids in Prince Georges County can continue to get the nutrition they need during this crisis,” Kara Panowitz of No Kid Hungry Maryland said in the release.
Today marks one month that schools across the state have been closed, impacting nearly 900,000 students. More than 300,000 kids in Maryland rely on the free and reduced-price meals they receive at school.
School districts, food banks and other community partners across the state have stepped up to make sure kids continue to get the nutrition they need during this crisis, finding new, innovative ways to safely provide meals. They’re offering a variety of food distribution models to help safely connect students with meals, including “Grab and Go” service at schools and food delivery along bus routes.
Families can visit mdsummermeals.org to find out when and where free meals are available in their community.