Fourteen schools in Frederick, Howard, and Prince George’s counties have been selected tol receive a total of $50,000 from No Kid Hungry Maryland this fall to implement Breakfast After the Bell, according to a news release from the organization.
Seven schools in Prince George’s County received grants to purchase grab and go mobile carts so that students can easily pick up a healthy breakfast on their way to class: Green Valley Academy, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Pointer Ridge Elementary, High Bridge Elementary, Northview Elementary, Hyattsville Middle and William Wirt Middle.
“The Grab and Go carts will make breakfast more accessible to students as they arrive,” said Joan Shorter, director of food and nutrition services with Prince George’s County Public Schools.
Traditional school breakfast programs often have barriers that prohibit students from eating breakfast before school.
Breakfast After the Bell provides breakfast in a way that is more convenient and accessible to students, resulting in more kids starting the day ready to learn, according to the release.
“We are pleased to offer these grants to ensure that all students can start their day with a healthy breakfast,” said Tam Lynne Kelley, senior manager for No Kid Hungry Maryland. “Through partnerships like these, we are moving Maryland closer to the goal of No Kid Hungry.”
Hundreds of Maryland schools have already made breakfast part of the school day — a successful strategy that both reduces hunger and improves school attendance.