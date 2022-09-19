Amy Bailey, nephrology nurse at DaVita Friendly Farms Home Dialysis, was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses during National Nurses Week. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's™ programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
DaVita leaders, fellow care team members and patients celebrated Bailey for the high standard of care she provides to patients. She has incredible relationships with her patients that are built on trust, compassion and tough love. As a nephrology nurse specializing in home dialysis, Amy goes above and beyond to spend extra time helping her patients understand the skills that are needed to treat successfully at home. She does whatever is necessary to ensure her patients are able to enjoy the benefits of home dialysis for as long as possible.
For their commitment to respecting, encouraging and empathizing with each patient’s kidney care journey, DaVita’s DAISY award honorees received a personalized “Extraordinary Nurse” certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.”
"At DaVita, we have an unwavering commitment to nursing excellence," says Tina Livaudais, chief nursing officer for DaVita. "Each of our DAISY recipients exemplifies this through their passionate dedication to patient care and steadfast support of their fellow caregivers. I'm proud to celebrate this achievement and the many ways DaVita nurses positively impact dialysis communities across the country."
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, doctor of humane letters and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at DaVita are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”