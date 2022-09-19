Amy Bailey

Amy Bailey is a DAISY Award winner from Ft. Washington hospital.

 Courtesy of DaVita Kidney Care

Amy Bailey, nephrology nurse at DaVita Friendly Farms Home Dialysis, was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses during National Nurses Week. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's™ programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

DaVita leaders, fellow care team members and patients celebrated Bailey for the high standard of care she provides to patients. She has incredible relationships with her patients that are built on trust, compassion and tough love. As a nephrology nurse specializing in home dialysis, Amy goes above and beyond to spend extra time helping her patients understand the skills that are needed to treat successfully at home. She does whatever is necessary to ensure her patients are able to enjoy the benefits of home dialysis for as long as possible.