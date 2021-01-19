A Waldorf woman is facing two felony and 23 misdemeanor charges related to forging prescriptions.
Alice Adobea Atiemo, 49, was charged in a complaint filed by Charles sheriff's office Detective Cheyann Harris. From January through August last year, Atiemo allegedly mailed and emailed fraudulent prescriptions to obtain prescription drugs, including Keflex, Levothyroxine and Paroxetine.
Based on an investigation by Dr. Fatima Mohiuddin in Oxon Hill, she discovered several unauthorized fraudulent prescriptions that were filled at pharmacies. The Walmart in Waldorf provided photos of Atiemo on several dates in question, the report states.
Based on a task force officer's investigation, Atiemo "used her job and knowledge and computer to fraudulently manufacture prescriptions for her own use," according to a court document, which states that she was a nurse.
Atiemo was served with a summons on Jan. 6. A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.