Each year the month of October is established by law and presidential proclamation as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Air Force District of Washington joins the nation in this observance so that Americans may reaffirm their commitment to ensuring equal opportunity for all citizens and so that they may pay tribute to the accomplishments of men and women with disabilities who contributed, continue to contribute and wish to contribute to making the nation’s economy strong. This year’s theme highlights the unlimited possibilities that occur when barriers are removed for individuals with differing abilities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven most common workplace barriers are: attitudinal, communication, physical, policy, programmatic, social and transportation.
National Disability Employment Awareness Month dates back to the return of service members with disabilities from World War II, sparking public interest in the work contributions of people with disabilities.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman approved a Congressional resolution declaring the first week in October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to “National Disability Employment Awareness Month.”
Air Force District of Washington Public Affairs