Outdoors could be key to improving post-pandemic learning

Grade school students embrace outdoor education while learning about the Chesapeake Bay on April 11.

 Chesapeake Bay Foundation photo by Lisa Caruso

When Tom Ackerman first began his teaching career in Harford County, the end of the school day always brought about frustration.

During the final minutes of the class, he would attempt to wrangle his most challenging students’ attention and connect them with his lessons.


  

