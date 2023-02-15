Jose Andres Aguilar-Echeverria, 24, of Oxon Hill was arrested and charged on Feb. 2 with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft of $100 to under $1,500.
At around 4 a.m. that day Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Sweetbriar Place and Lakewood Place in Waldorf for reports of a robbery. Charging documents state that a tow truck driver was in the area of Sweetbriar Place to tow an illegally parked car when Aguilar-Echeverria confronted him.
As the tow truck driver attempted to leave with the vehicle, Aguilar-Echeverria is accused of jumping through the driver-side window of the tow truck and punching the driver in the head. During the scuffle, Aguilar-Echeverria allegedly stole the driver’s cellphone and ticket book, collectively valued at $860.
Aguilar-Echeverria was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 2 and a court date has not yet been set.
Clinton man, 33, charged with fraud
Stephen Matthew Somosky, 33, of Clinton was charged with two felony counts of issuing false statements and five forgery- and theft-related misdemeanors on Feb. 1.
Somosky was charged with allegedly cashing $1,055.89 worth of bad payroll checks at a liquor store in the 3100 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Charging documents say that an employee at the store in charge of check cashing services advised that she spoke with two business owners who confirmed that Somosky was never employed at their establishments.
An arrest warrant was served on Feb. 1 and Somosky was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Charles County District Court on March 28.