The Patuxent Research Refuge will be celebrating Wildlife Conservation Day on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Tract of the refuge, according to a refuge press release.
The public is invited to take guided hikes, participate in a scavenger hunt, learn tips on birding, wildlife photography and observation, practice fly tying, fishing, see raptors and other live birds, watch working dogs retrieve, participate in archery and firearms demonstrations, and engage in crafts for younger children. Visitors will also be encouraged to explore the trails and solve puzzles by using the smartphone app “Agents of Discovery.” Download the app prior to arriving. There will also be information about hunter safety, accessible hunting and fishing, as well as other conservation and recreational opportunities, in the area. Exhibitors and participants will include the Meade Natural Heritage Association, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Healing Waters, Chesapeake Women Anglers, Wings Over America and others.
“Conservation Day celebrates all wildlife conservation efforts and especially the contributions of hunters and anglers in conserving our natural habitats and wildlife resources,” refuge manager Brad Knudsen said in the press release. “The vast lands that make up the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System provide not only habitats for wildlife, but provide opportunities for people to enjoy wildlife-related recreational activities such as wildlife observation and wildlife photography, bird watching, hunting, fishing and interpretive programs as well as educational programs. We hope people in the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan area will take advantage of the opportunities provided by Patuxent and other wildlife refuges in the area.”
The North Tract of Patuxent Research Refuge is located at 230 Bald Eagle Drive off of Route 198 between the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Route 32, east of Laurel. For special needs, contact the refuge at least two weeks prior to the event for accomodation. For more information, call 301-497-5770, or go to patuxent.fws.gov.