The Prince George's County Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Clinton last Thursday evening. The deceased driver’s name will be released once his family is notified.
On February 25, 2021, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were called to the 5200 block of Kirby Road for a collision involving two vehicles.
The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, an adult male, was heading eastbound on Kirby Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a van head-on. He was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the van suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0008896.