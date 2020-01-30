Police arrest man who tried to sell shoes, then robbed victim

Prince George’s County Police detectives have charged a man in connection with a recent armed robbery in Capitol Heights. The suspect is identified as Jermall West 33, of Capitol Heights, according to a PGPD news release.
The preliminary investigation indicated that on Jan. 6 at approximately 10:30 a.m., West allegedly approached the victim outside of a business in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road. West allegedly tried to get the victim to buy a pair of shoes. When the victim refused to make the purchase, West allegedly pulled out a knife and robbed him of money. The victim and suspect did not know each other.
“We believe Mr. West may have targeted others in this area. He was very brazen in his actions that morning. If anyone has had a similar experience with him, our detectives would like to speak to you,” said Major Sunny Mrotek, commander, Regional Investigation Division.
West is charged with armed robbery and related charges. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A court commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Regional Investigation — Central Division at 301-772-4425. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)