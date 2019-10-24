Maryland State Police arrested and charged two suspects with drug and gun violations after a traffic stop Oct. 17 in Prince George’s County, according to an MSP news release.
James Gattison, Jr, 45, of Bowie, and Lakeeta Pitts, 45, of Capitol Heights, were both placed under arrest for various weapons and drug charges, according to police. Both suspects were transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, where Gattison was given a $10,000 bond. Pitts was held without bond.
At approximately noon on Oct. 17, troopers from the Maryland State Police’s Washington Metro Troop Criminal Enforcement Team reportedly observed a Chevrolet Suburban with illegal tint on the front windshield in the area of the 6400 block Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights. After conducting a traffic stop, troopers allegedly detected the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle.
According to a preliminary investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. The search allegedly revealed a loaded Bersa .380 caliber handgun in the center console. Troopers also reported finding suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale and plastic baggies indicative of drug distribution.
Gattison and Pitts were arrested at the scene. The Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit also assisted in this arrest.
The incident remains under investigation.