Brandywine man arrested for distribution
In the evening hours of Nov. 7, Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 30 block of Jameson Court in Indian Head for an alleged trespass.
When deputies arrived, they allegedly found Carlos Leon Baker, 32, standing on the 400 block of Bland Drive. According to charging documents, Baker attempted to flee when deputies tried to speak with him, spilling contents of his bag as he ran.
Documents stated he was apprehended after stumbling in a wooded area.
Officers allegedly searched his person and found two large stacks of cash, and crack cocaine and marijuana were allegedly among the items spilled from his bag.
Baker was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute narcotics and misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance—not marijuana.
Capitol Heights man arrested for assault
On Nov. 5, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 12000 block of Business Square in Waldorf for the reports of a man with a firearm.
When deputies arrived, they allegedly spoke with a female victim that claimed that Mikal Joshua Strange, 20, approached her at the business with four individuals. The female alleged that Strange was a drug dealer and had come to collect on a $300 debt.
Charging documents state that Strange held a gun to the victim’s head while an unnamed female punched and kicked the victim.
Deputies allegedly observed several facial injuries on the victim.
Strange was allegedly caught while attempting to run into the woods, and documents state that the alleged victim positively identified Strange as the person that held her at gunpoint.
Strange was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and six misdemeanors for second-degree assault and several handgun-related offenses.
Accokeek man arrested for distribution
In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed Kalvin Jerome Carter, 39, of Accokeek allegedly traveling 71 mph in a 50 mph zone on Berry Road.
Charging documents state that deputies eventually stopped Carter and his maroon Kia in the 2000 block of Crain Highway.
When officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly detected the odor of alcohol and observed Carter had watery eyes and slurred speech.
Carter was allegedly ordered out of the car and originally consented to a field sobriety test, but later refused consent when he was not allowed to call his mother or a lawyer.
Deputies then took Carter into custody, and they allegedly found 68.2 grams of marijuana during a search of the vehicle.
Carter was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.