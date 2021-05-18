The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in Camp Springs Tuesday evening. The deceased pedestrian is 64-year-old Alvin W. Freeland Jr. of Lothian.
On May 11, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Allentown Road for a pedestrian collision.
The preliminary investigation suggests Freeland, for reasons that are under investigation, may have been lying in the roadway when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle did not remain on the scene. Freeland was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0020890.
Gas station theft, assault investigated
Kevin Lee McClam, 20, of Brandywine was charged with felony armed robbery and felony assault and six misdemeanors after he allegedly stole $232 from the Crown gas station in Indian Head and threatened a female employee.
Indictments
Tristan Thigpen, 35, of Brandywine was indicted on two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor and ordered held without bond on May 7. According to the state courts website, Thigpen faces similar charges in Prince George’s County, including sex abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and second-degree assault.
Delonte Dewayne Young, 43, of Clinton was indicted on one count of theft between $25,000 and $100,000 after he allegedly engaged in a theft scheme and stole $31,271 from a White Plains AutoZone between Aug. 27 and Nov. 22 last year. According to a court document, Young used his position as store manager to “return” 599 items to customers and kept the cash.
Dwayne Russ Peyton Jr., 31, of Capitol Heights was indicted on felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor rogue and vagabond. A video showed him driving a Honda CRV, which matched the description of a vehicle that he had been arrested for stealing, a court document states. A court document states that Peyton stole $1,630 in tools and equipment from a Mercedes cargo van. He was served with a summons on Dec. 22 but failed to appear for a May 3 pretrial hearing and an arrest warrant was issued.
Avante Kenneth Tazewell, 19, of Accokeek was indicted for one felony assault and one misdemeanor assault.
Warning issued for boaters on the bay
The U.S. Coast Guard in coordination with federal, state and local agencies has established a “Safety and Security Zone” for the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal in the Chesapeake Bay. This exclusion zone is necessary to help ensure public safety and security. The zone prohibits vessels and persons from entering a well-defined area of 500 yards in all directions around the Cove Point LNG Terminal at Cove Point.
The safety and security zone excludes recreational vessels, fishing vessels or other small craft and unauthorized vessels from areas around docked ships at the terminal, extending piers, and nearby shoreline. The exclusion zones are well-marked with signs on surrounding piers, buoys and other structures visible day and night.
Security personnel, land and waterside enforce the safety and security zones at all times. In accordance with general regulations, any entry into or movement within this zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Coast Guard.
Any violators that encroach this zone are expected to be boarded by U.S. Coast Guard and/or law enforcement. Violations of these regulations are punishable to include a fine of $32,500 in addition to possible criminal charges.