Clinton man accused of robbing gas station
A Clinton man faces two counts each of robbery and first-degree assault on allegations he threatened store clerks at the Pegg Road Food Mart in June.
Charging papers say the clerk locked the door from a button under the counter after witnessing Jamale Otts, 39, attempting to shoplift liquor from the store, and Otts reacted by arguing with the cashiers and threatening to kill them while holding a bottle by the neck. The cashiers unlocked the door, charging papers say.
Otts was later arrested for a separate shoplifting incident at the store in July, and was interviewed at the jail by troopers regarding the June incident. Otts allegedly told officers he was the suspect seen in surveillance footage, but he did not remember the incident due to ongoing mental health problems and alcoholism.
Otts was released, charged and later arrested in Prince George’s County for a separate incident in late August, where he was served with a warrant.
Clinton man charged with assault, face mask violation
A Clinton man was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, willful violation of a state of emergency declared by the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and disorderly conduct after an event that took place Sept. 4.
According to charging documents filed by Pfc. G.D. Plater of the La Plata Police Department, shortly before 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a grocery store on Drury Drive in La Plata for the report of threats made. Contact was made with the store manager and employee who alleged that Brandon Rashard Willis, 32, walked into the store without wearing a mask over his nose and mouth.
Willis was approached and informed of the store’s policy to follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) policy to wear face masks while in the store.
Willis allegedly became upset and started yelling at the manager and employees, threatening to return later and kill the manager.
Employees were also allegedly threatened by Willis to be killed and Willis fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. A description of Willis was given by employees and he was later found at the intersection of Crain Highway and Oriole Lane.
Willis’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.