Prince George’s Police Department detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a man in Capitol Heights on Saturday, according to a law enforcement news release.
The victim is 22-year-old Ian Dawley of Suitland.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, at approximately 4:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike for the report of a shooting. The victim was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify suspects. At this time, detectives do not believe this was a random crime, according to the release. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case 19-0073615.