A Waldorf man died after a head-on collision Jan. 8 in Temple Hills, according to a Prince George’s County Police Department news release. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Kenyata James.
On Jan. 8, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Temple Hill Road for a collision involving two vehicles.
According to the release the preliminary investigation by the PGPD’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit indicated that James, who was the sole occupant in his vehicle, was traveling northbound on Temple Hill Road. For reasons that are still under investigation, he crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on with a vehicle in the southbound lanes. James was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. The second driver suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews