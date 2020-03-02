Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a Largo pedestrian Sunday evening.
An MSP news release identified the victim as Earl L. Rogers Sr., 74, of Largo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release stated that, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Forestville Barrack received multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by at least one, and possibly two, vehicles on southbound Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville.
Troopers arriving on the scene reportedly found the victim lying in the grass off the right shoulder of the roadway.
A description of the striking vehicle or vehicles is not known at this time, according to the release. Troopers from the Forestville and La Plata barracks, as well as the State Police Crash Team, were on the scene to investigate the hit and run and gather evidence. Traffic lanes were closed for a time during the investigation.
Evidence collected at the scene indicates the striking vehicle may have been silver or white; no further details are known at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal hit and run is urged to contact MSP at the Forestville barrack at 301-568-8101, ext. 0. Callers may remain anonymous.
This investigation is ongoing.
This is the second fatal hit-and-run being investigated by MSP over the weekend. A pedestrian was also killed early Saturday morning along I-495 at northbound I-95 in College Park. Police are searching for a 2018 or 2019 silver Nissan Altima in connection with that incident.