Maryland State Police are investigating after a small plane crashed into at least one passenger vehicle on a highway next to an airport, injuring four people.
Police said they responded to a report of a plane crash on Route 50 at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday near Bowie.
A spokesman for the Prince George's County Fire Department says the plane's pilot and the passenger declined to be transported to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the plane was attempting to take off from nearby Freeway Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.
Associated Press