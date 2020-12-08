Police taser District Heights man after disturbance in town
A District Heights man who allegedly created a disturbance at a Chesapeake Beach apartment complex by playing music outside a neighbor’s bedroom, and later yelling at the tenants, was tasered by police after resisting arrest, charging papers say.
Officers first responded to the apartment at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 on a report Domonique Shea Strong, 33, of District Heights had been visiting family and was staring into a next door tenant’s window playing music loudly, charging papers allege, and later that day police received a call he was outside again yelling, saying that he was ready to fight. Strong allegedly resisted arrest outside the apartment, and officers put him to the ground and tasered him in order to arrest him.
PGPD investigates fatal pedestrian collision
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred Saturday evening in Capitol Heights. The deceased pedestrian’s name will be released once his family is notified.
On Dec. 5, at approximately 6:10 pm, patrol officers were called to East Capitol Street and Yost Place for a collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway on East Capitol Street when he was struck by a car in the westbound lanes. The driver of the car remained on scene. The driver was not injured. Preliminarily, it appears the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Please refer to case 20-0056984.
DAN BELSON AND ELI WOHLENHAUS