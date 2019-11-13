The following offices, services and facilities will be closed or suspended in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
• Animal Services Facility (3750 Brown Station Road) - closed Nov. 28-29
• Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill - closed Nov. 28 open Nov. 29
• Brown Station Road Public Convenience Center - closed Nov. 28,, open Nov. 29
• Electronics Recycling Acceptance Site (located at the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill) - closed Nov. 28, open Nov. 29
• Household Hazardous Waste Acceptance Site (located at the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill) - closed Nov. 28, open Nov. 29
• Missouri Avenue Solid Waste Acceptance and Recycling Center - closed Nov. 28, open Nov. 29
• Prince George's County Organics Composting Facility - closed Nov. 28 open Nov. 29
• Prince George's County Materials Recycling Facility (1000 Ritchie Road) - closed Nov. 28, open Nov. 29
• Bulky trash collection (by appointment only) - no collection Nov. 28-29; scheduled collections resume Dec. 2)
• Trash collection in county-contracted areas - regular collections Nov. 26-27; Nov. 28 collections will occur Friday, Nov. 29; collections for Nov. 29 will occur Saturday, Nov. 30
• Curbside recycling collection - regular collections Nov. 26-27; Nov. 28 collections will occur Friday, Nov. 29; collections for Nov. 29 will occur Saturday, Nov. 30
• Residential yard trim collections - regular collection occurs Nov. 25
TheBus, under the administration of the Department of Public Works and Transportation, will not operate service on Thursday, Nov. 28. Regular operations of TheBus will resume on Friday, Nov. 29 except for Route 51 serving county government buildings.
Regular service on Route 51 will resume on Monday, Dec. 2. The County’s Call-A-Bus service, including Senior Transportation Services and Dialysis Services will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 28 or Friday, Nov. 29. Regular operations for both services will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.
The Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.
Prince George’s CountyClick 3-1-1 will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 and will return to regular operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. However, residents can still submit service/issue requests online at www.countyclick311.com/.