The Prince George's County Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Nov. 19 that endorses a county policy of Trap-Neuter-Return for dealing with feral cat populations, according to a release from the nonprofit advocacy group Alley Cat Allies.
“We’re thrilled that Prince George’s County is joining thousands of other communities across the country who value, respect and protect the cats who live among us by embracing TNR,” said Becky Robinson, president and founder of Alley Cat Allies.
Alley Cat Allies worked closely on the ordinance for many months with advocates and elected officials in Prince George’s County to ensure it takes steps to protect cats from being killed and reflect the humane values of county residents.
Through TNR, cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. The tip of one ear is painlessly removed to indicate the cats are part of a TNR program. They are then returned to their outdoor homes where they live and thrive, ending the cycle of producing new litters of kittens.
TNR reduces animal shelter intake, euthanasia numbers and calls to animal control agencies, which saves tax dollars, according to the release. Hundreds of communities have adopted official TNR ordinances and policies, and thousands more conduct grassroots, volunteer-led TNR programs.