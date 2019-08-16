Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced in a news release that Charmaine Thomas, 42, of District Heights, was sentenced in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court for two counts of filing a false income tax return. Thomas pleaded guilty to those charges on March 20, Judge Michael Wachs sentenced Thomas to 18 months, all suspended, with five years of supervised probation. He also ordered her Thomas to serve 100 hours of community service and pay restitution of $34,543.63 to the Comptroller of Maryland. She is also prohibited from acting as a tax preparer.
For several years, Thomas, who was a registered tax preparer in Maryland, prepared and filed state income tax returns, for a fee, on behalf of numerous Maryland residents. Thomas owned and operated Immaculate Money, LLC in District Heights. Her license was not renewed. Many of the Maryland tax returns Thomas filed on behalf of her clients included false information, which reduced their Maryland tax liabilities and improperly boosted their state tax refunds by $34,543.63.
“This former tax preparer defrauded the state of over $34,000, and she has lost her license and is no longer permitted to engage in this type of work,” Frosh stated in the release. “Individuals and companies that skirt the law by filing false tax returns will be caught, and we will prosecute them.”
“Thanks to the strong working relationship between our agency and the Office of the Attorney General, dishonest preparers who misrepresent their clients and steal money belonging to hardworking Maryland taxpayers will answer for their crimes,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot.
The case was investigated by the Comptroller of Maryland’s Field Enforcement Division and prosecuted by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.