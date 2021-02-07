The Prince George’s County Department of the Environment (DoE) announces the following services and facilities will be closed or suspended on Monday, Feb. 15.
Facility/Service:
Animal Services Facility (3750 Brown Station Road)
Closed
Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill
Open
Brown Station Road Public Convenience Center
Open
Electronics Recycling Acceptance Site (Located at the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill)
*Closed
Household Hazardous Waste Acceptance Site (Located at the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill)
*Closed
Missouri Avenue Solid Waste Acceptance and Recycling Center
Open
Prince George’s County Organics Composting Facility
Open
Prince George’s County Materials Recycling Facility (1000 Ritchie Road)
Open
Bulky Trash Collection (By appointment only)
No Scheduled Collections
Trash Collection in County-Contracted Areas
Regular collections occur Tuesday, Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 19
Curbside Recycling Collection
Regular collections occur Tuesday, Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 19
Residential Yard Trim Collections
Regular collections occur on Monday, Feb. 15.
*Facility only open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday*
TheBus, a public transit service operated by the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T), will provide regular service on all routes on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, except Route 51 service to the Equestrian Center/Courthouse and PGC Link, servicing the Fort Washington area. Regular operations of Route 51 and PGC Link resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The County’s Call-A-Bus service, including dialysis and senior nutrition, will not operate on Monday, Feb. 15. Regular operations of the Call-A-Bus services will resume on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
The Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement (DPIE) will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
In addition, Prince George’s CountyClick 3-1-1 will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 and will return to regular operations on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. However, residents can still submit service/issue requests online at www.countyclick311.com/.