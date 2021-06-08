Drug distribution charges filed against man
A 50-year-old Upper Marlboro man has been charged with possessing and distributing crack cocaine after being arrested during a May 25 traffic stop in Owings. Drug enforcement deputies, along with a K9 unit, searched the vehicle Thomas Lamont Harrison was riding in and found a quantity of crack, a digital scale and four cellphones.
The driver of the vehicle, identified in court papers as Jessica Danielle Urbanek, 40, of Lothian, was charged with drug possession. She posted $7,500 bond and was released. She has a district court hearing on Aug. 6.
Harrison was also found to be in possession of drugs when he was search at the detention center. He posted $75,000 bond May 27. A preliminary hearing on the charges Harrison is facing is scheduled for June 25 in district court.
Woman, man face charges
A married couple face charges after the man said he couldn’t retrieve tools worth $10,000 from his home, along with clothing and $2,858 in cash.
Kelvin M. Adams Sr., 50, of District Heights said he called and texted his wife, Jozette Adams of Waldorf, numerous times from Jan. 20 to May 25 trying to get access to his belongings. In a complaint, Kelvin Adams said a sheriff’s office representative told him that his wife couldn’t keep him from the home. However, Kelvin Adams said the woman “filed a bogus protective order.”
Jozette Adams is charged with felony theft of between $25,000 and $100,000, while Kelvin Adams faces a misdemeanor charge for violating a protective order on May 25. Jozette Adams filed for divorce on April 12, according to court records. A civil domestic violence case against Kelvin Adams was filed May 21 and denied on June 1. According to the state court’s website, the order was denied because there was no statutory basis for relief.
Gun shots, threats lead to arrest
Police arrested a 29-year-old Clinton man who was covered in mud on Saturday following allegations he had fired at least one round into the air from a gun and threatened to shoot people at a party.
Zarin Ray Lynch was arrested following police investigation into the incident, where witnesses told lawmen Lynch had been intoxicated and was fighting with several people at the party, before pulling a gun out of his trunk, firing a shot into the air and stating he would “shoot the place up.”
Police eventually found a pump action shotgun covered in wet mud inside a bathroom.
Lynch was charged with making a threat of mass violence as well as reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, disturbing the peace and two firearms offenses.
