Oxon Hill man arrested for assault
On the evening of Sept. 9, officers responded to the report of an assault in the 6000 block of Thoroughbred Court in Waldorf for reports of an assault with a weapon. According to charging documents, Jasmine Bailey accused Jeffery Graves, 27, of drawing a handgun on her while they sat in Graves’s vehicle.
“A scuffle ensued to prevent the defendant from aiming the gun at the victim,” charging documents stated.
After the scuffle, Graves allegedly asked Bailey to walk with him toward the front of the neighborhood, then pushed her to the ground and fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Jetta.
Charles sheriff’s deputies allegedly found Graves at a convenience store on Middletown Road in Waldorf. Investigators allegedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun under the drivers seat during a search of the vehicle.
Graves allegedly admitted to investigators of drawing a weapon on Bailey, but said he did so only with the intent to scare her.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Cases transferred to circuit court
The case of a 28-year-old Lusby man charged with felony theft in Calvert has been transferred to circuit court. Defendant Anthony Cantrell requested a jury trial Sept. 9 in district court. The charge stems from alleged forgeries of checks belonging to Cantrell’s former employer in October 2020.
In charging documents, Calvert Deputy James Flynt stated the employer told investigators he knew Cantrell “had a past history of criminal activity and narcotics use” and he “gave Cantrell a job to help him get on the right path and away from criminal activity and narcotics use.
The combined amount of bogus checks cashed was $2,542, according to charging documents.
In another case, Timothy Wayne Lajoice, 57, of Bowie, requested the state’s case against him for allegedly borrowing a truck from a Sunderland woman and refusing to return it to get a jury trial. The case was transferred from district to circuit court on Sept. 9.
Lajoice allegedly borrowed the truck on Jan. 1, 2020. The victim stated she asked him several times to return the vehicle, but stated in a filed complaint that Lajoice told her “before he gives the truck he would burn it first.”
The victim further alleged that while driving her truck Lajoice was “running tolls and red light cameras, which I, the owner, have been getting letters in the mail for.” She said the tickets added up to over $200.
Lajoice was charged with unlawful motor vehicle taking and theft between $1,500 to under $25,000.
Court records show a bench warrant was issued in March when Lajoice failed to appear in court. The warrant was served in July. Lajoice was subsequently released on his own recognizance.
MARTY MADDEN