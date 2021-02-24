A two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning killed two people, a yet-to-be-identified male and female. The crash occurred on Suitland Parkway, shutting down the road in both directions. The U.S. Park Police responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m.
The four injured people have also yet to be identified and are being treated for what was described by reports as non-life threatening injuries.
No updates on the identities were available prior to press time.
Prince George’s man pleads guilty to pursuit incident
A Prince George’s County man who led police in Prince Frederick on a high-speed chase last Sept. 2 pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on an officer and malicious destruction of property over $1,000 Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court. Defendant Randall Wallace Martin-Thorpe, 26, of Temple Hills, also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol per se. Judge Mark Chandlee ordered pre-sentence investigation in the matter.
In court documents, Detective Bruce Sampson stated officers attempted stop the Honda Martin-Thorpe was operating in the area of southbound Route 2/4 and Route 231 due to a brake light that wasn’t operating.
During the ensuing chase, Martin-Thorpe is alleged to have run at red light and drove at 70 mph speeds. Numerous other vehicles were in the area during the chase. The Honda struck two police vehicles and an intersection light box on Church Street, charging papers stated. After bailing out of the Honda, Martin-Thorpe ran and later struggled with a deputy who attempted to taser him. The defendant kicked the deputy before finally being subdued.
Martin-Thorpe was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later incarcerated.
On Sept. 3, Martin-Thorpe was freed after posting $10,000 bond.
Chandlee set sentencing for May 3.
Martin-Thorpe was represented by attorney Keith Hiller. The case is being prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Monte.
PGPD searches for driver and vehicle involved in fatal Seat Pleasant hit-and-run
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information on a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in the City of Seat Pleasant early Saturday morning. The deceased pedestrian is 32-year-old Curtis Andrew Parker of District Heights.
On Feb. 20, 2021, at approximately 1 a.m., a Seat Pleasant patrol officer located the victim in the 6200 block of Central Avenue. The victim died several hours later at a hospital. An autopsy later revealed that his injuries were consistent with a person who had been struck by a motor vehicle.
The preliminary investigation suggests Parker was struck on Central Avenue. The striking driver did not remain on the scene. At this time, there is no information on a make or model of the striking vehicle.
Man, woman held on charges
A Maryland man and a Washington, D.C., woman were each charged with distribution of dangerous drugs and firearm possession following a Feb. 14 traffic stop at 11:56 p.m. at 2055 S. Crain Highway in Waldorf.
A police officer said marijuana was emanating from the vehicle following a stop of a red Nissan Altima for an inoperable light.
Alisah Monique Belt, 26, faces felony charges of distribution of narcotics, drug distribution with a firearm and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.
Kevin D. Grays, 24, of Fort Washington faces those three same charges along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the latter for a first-degree assault conviction in Prince George’s County on Nov. 18, 2016.
According to a court document, a silver 9 mm handgun was found in the back seat pocket and a digital scale, $40 and baggies of suspected cocaine were found in a fanny pack on the floor where Belt was sitting. An officer found $584 on Grays, the document states.
Grays also faces seven drug, gun and ammunition misdemeanor charges, while Belt faces four drug and gun misdemeanors. Multiple cell phones were also found. Both were held without bond.
