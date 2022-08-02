Walter Alexander Alfaro, 41, of Accokeek was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault on July 30.
According to documents, Natural Resources Police responded to a call of someone allegedly pointing a gun at someone in Smallwood State Park.
Also, resource police and Charles County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to the call that Alfaro allegedly pointed a gun at someone at the Sweden Point Marina.
Witnesses stated that the Alfaro and another man got into a scuffle but shrugged it off. However, when the man tried to return a watch and chain that Alfaro had dropped, Alfaro allegedly became defensive. Documents state that Alfaro allegedly drew a pistol and pointed it at Waters, who ran and called police.
Alfaro was released on a $3,000 bond and no court date has been set at this time.
New Carrollton, Fort Washington men arrested for theft
Noel Fundes, 27, of New Carrollton and Gustavo Ernesto Rodriguez, 19, of Fort Washington were arrested and charged on July 26 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to a home improvement store in the 12000 block of Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf for reports of an alleged shoplifting in progress.
A loss prevention officer allegedly identified Rodriguez as he left the store after assisting with concealing handheld electric drills, batteries and welding equipment by placing the merchandise in empty boxes.
Fundes was identified after allegedly pushing the items in a cart to an emergency exit, then left the store without the cart before officers apprehended him.
According to charging documents, the men allegedly damaged the storage area the tools were held at a cost of under $1,000.
The total amount of the tools were valued at $6,538.
Fundes and Rodriguez are scheduled to stand trial in Charles County District Court on Sept.13.