Math teacher arrested on assault allegations
A man who identified himself as an Oxon Hill High School math teacher was arrested last Saturday after police spoke with a bloodied woman who said he had thrown a brick at her at their Bryans Road residence, charging papers say.
Peter Montgomery Leo, 46, faces two felony assault charges after his fiance, who was found injured and “in distress,” told officers he had thrown a brick at her as she was carrying her one-year-old daughter during an argument over infidelity, charging papers say.
Leo told officers he had hit his fiance with a brick the previous day, as they were both on drugs, and “gave no further information,” charging papers say.
Capitol Heights homicide under investigation
Detectives with the Homicide Unit are working to identify the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man in Capitol Heights Friday night.
The victim is 32-year-old Dwayne Mike’l Champagne-Wright of Capitol Heights. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random shooting.
On Friday Nov. 13vat approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Alton Street for a shooting. The victim was located inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.
Suitland fatal collision under investigation
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Suitland on Saturday evening. The deceased driver is 34-year-old Ebony T. Perkins of Washington, D.C.
On Nov. 14 at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Old Silver Hill Road for a single vehicle collision. Perkins was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The preliminary investigation revealed that an officer was alerted about a vehicle in the area wanted for a felony in Virginia. Once the officer located the vehicle, the motorist began to speed up before the officer initiated his lights and sirens to perform a traffic stop. The officer got behind the vehicle and activated his lights and sirens but the vehicle sped away and continued on Old Silver Hill Road when for reasons that remain under investigation, lost control, went off the road, struck a fence line and came to rest in a commercial parking lot. The pursuit was authorized.
DAN BELSON and ELI WOHLENHAUS