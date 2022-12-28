As the sun begins to set on the outgoing state administration, Southern Maryland and many of Maryland’s other rural communities will be catching a few rays in the form of money for economic development projects.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.
Hogan stated in a press release that during his successful 2014 campaign that he promised “if I was elected, the war on rural Maryland would be over and that communities that had been ignored and neglected would no longer be forgotten. We have made good on that promise, delivering unprecedented investments to our rural communities.”
“We were very pleased to receive more than 100 applications for funding, with a wide depth and breadth of projects to review,” stated Mike Gill, the state’s commerce secretary. “From these that will help attract new visitors to these areas, to others that will benefit the community and businesses with greater connectivity or upgrading necessary infrastructure, we look forward to these funds being a real boost to our rural counties.” Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
Staff writer Caleb Soptelean contributed to this report.