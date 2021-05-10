Getting ready to hit the pavement? Whether you are a first-time runner or completing an in-person or virtual 5k race, here are some tips you need to know to make sure you have the best experience.
Wear a good pair of shoes
Your feet should feel comfortable during your run. Ideally, you should purchase new shoes for running every 350 miles or every six months. After this time, shoe foam tends to wear down. This makes your feet less stable during your run. Running a 5K in worn shoes may also cause painful blisters.
Pay Attention to Aches and Pains
When you are training, pay attention to any discomfort. You should be able to run consecutively for 20 minutes without aches or pains. If you are running and something doesn’t feel right, it’s OK to start walking. If the pain persists and affects your everyday activities, see a doctor.
Know your hydration needs
Hydration during your run is very important. Water intake needs depend on the runner. You may be fine running for 30 minutes without water based on your level of training. Others may need to take a water bottle along during their run. Do what works best for you.
Be aware of your surroundings
If you wear headphones while running, only wear them in one ear. You want to be aware of your surroundings. In addition to being an important safety measure, this keeps you mindful of other runners or bikers around you.
Be OK with shifting your running goal
On race day, make sure you take the time to do it well. You are not competing against anyone, especially during a virtual 5K. Even if you have the best training plan and the best shoes, your run may not go as you planned. When you are running on race day, be OK with doing the best you can.
Dat Quach, PT, is a physical therapist specializing in orthopedics, sports medicine and runner’s injuries at Luminis Health.
This content is provided by Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. Learn more at luminishealth.org.