Prince George’s County Police Department is still investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Oct. 13, but the deceased driver has been identified as Brandon Chase Fields, 28, of Fort Washington.
At approximately 3:35 pm on Oct. 13, officers responded to the area of Mill Branch Road near Crain Highway for a single-vehicle collision. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation by the department’s Collision and Analysis and Reconstruction Unit revealed the driver was traveling westbound on Mill Branch Road when for reasons which remain under investigation, he lost control of his truck and was ejected from the vehicle. The truck ultimately left the roadway and into some trees.
Collision claims life of pedestrian
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The deceased pedestrian is 37-year-old Myron Robbins of Fort Washington.
On October 18, 2020, at about 7:20 pm, patrol officers were called to a report of a pedestrian collision in the 11500 block of Old Fort Road.
The preliminary investigation reveals Robbins was attempting to cross Old Fort Road when he was struck by a SUV that was traveling southbound. Robbins was pronounced dead on the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed he was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. The driver of the striking SUV remained on the scene.
Anyone with information on these cases are asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 20-0047852.
ELI WOHLENHAUS