Nominations for an appointment to the Prince George’s Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee.
The appointment will be for a term to expire April 15, 2026, and will fill the expired term of Raymond Watson. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, Maryland 21401.
Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the office of Prince George’s Soil Conservation District Office, 5301 Marlboro Race Track Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by April 8, 2021. The form is now available online at www.mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then committees).
A supervisor must be a resident of the district. District boundaries are the same as county boundaries. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors and have a knowledge of, and a sincere interest, in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.