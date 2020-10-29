Man accused of assaulting woman at motel
A Seat Pleasant man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly assaulting a woman he had planned on having sex with at a motel in La Plata last Wednesday. Charging papers accuse Timothy Jones, 49, of recording the woman after she refused to have sex with him before having dinner, before physically assaulting her and allegedly choking her.
Jones told officers he had been attacked by the woman, charging papers say. The woman had visible injuries. Jones was charged by a criminal summons with first-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.