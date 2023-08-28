Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety (MCSS) remind motorists to stop for school buses as students return to class next week.

Drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus with the stop arm extended and the red lights flashing. Do not pass the bus from any direction until the stop signals are off and the bus is moving again. Motorists in Maryland are not required to stop if the road is separated by a physical median — such as dirt, grass, or a barrier.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters