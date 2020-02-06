Teen arrested, charged with woman's murder

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has reported that it has identified and arrested a teenager who allegedly killed a woman inside of a Lanham home, according to a news release.
Marcos Reyes Moreno, 17, of Lanham is charged with the fatal stabbing of Blanca Aguilar, 49. The suspect and victim both rented rooms in the same home and are not related to each other, according to police.
According to police reports, the victim was reported missing to the PGPD by members of her family last week.
On Jan. 29, at approximately 12:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to Nashville Drive at Wilhelm Road after the victim’s car was located there. Officers also responded to her home in the 6900 block of Lamont Drive. The victim was located inside of the home suffering from trauma which was later determined to be stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Reyes Moreno allegedly stabbed the victim during an argument.
Reyes Moreno is charged as an adult with first degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
A court commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status. He has admitted his involvement in the fatal stabbing, police said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case 20-0004984.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews