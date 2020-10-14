Prince George's County's Department of Family Services is hosting its latest installment of the "Men's Challenge Initiative," which is a series of group discussions that seeks to influence men and boys through conversations about developing healthy relationships.
This is a part of the month-long observance of Domestic Violence Awareness, which is nationally recognized in the month of October.
Upcoming events are below:
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 | Presenter: Bruce D. Edwards, Esq.
- Fatherhood, Faith & Forgiveness: The Roles of Respect and Responsibility.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 | Presenter: Dr. James Dula
- Veterans: How Prince George's County is Supporting its Veterans
Two events were held earlier on Sept. 22 and Oct. 6, featuring presentations from Tremaine L. Crawford and Alonzo Robertson.
All meetings are from 6 to 7 p.m.