Every year, the USDA Forest Service selects one of its 154 national forests to provide a tree to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The Six Rivers National Forest in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors will bring this special gift from California to Washington, D.C. for the 2021 holiday season. In its last stop before heading to the Capitol, the Tree will make a special appearance on Joint Base Andrews, where it will be unfurled.
Under the theme, Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree, the 84’ tall White Fir will be harvested on the Six Rivers National Forest on Oct. 25 and prepared for the 3,300-mile expedition. The journey will include a series of 25 outdoor community celebrations before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 19. The Tree will then be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by Californians and lit in early December.
“The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree campaign exists to connect people from across California and throughout the country to the outdoors and their public lands,” said Ted McArthur, forest supervisor for the Six Rivers National Forest. “We are honored to represent California national forests and bring the joy of the People’s Tree on its journey to Washington, D.C.”
Festivities during the tree’s visit will include food trucks, ornament making, games, music from the Air Force Band Brass Quartet, and banner signing to be hung up with the tree in the Capitol. Activities are open to DoD ID holders to enjoy while following local health guidelines.
“We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will visit our base on its journey to Washington, D.C.” said Col. Tyler Schaff, the base commander. “Our military community looks forward to participating in this annual tradition as a way to enjoy the holidays.”