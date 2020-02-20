Upper Marlboro native receives Navy honors

An Upper Marlboro native is Commander, Submarine Group 7’s 2019 Bluejacket of the Year.
A bluejacket is an enlisted man or woman in the U.S. Navy. CSG 7’s Bluejacket of the Year is a junior enlisted sailor that is selected through a highly competitive process throughout a command. He or she is recognized as the highest performing junior sailor that fully embodies the Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment.
Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jeremiah Everett joined the Navy in 2017 and is currently assigned to CSG 7 in Yokosuka, Japan. Information systems technicians engage in a broad range of responsibilities, including network administration, database management and computer hardware and software implementation.
At CSG 7, Everett leads a team of sailors as a radio division supervisor to monitor and broadcast communications between CSG 7 and deployed submarines in the 5th and 7th Fleet Areas of Operation.
“Being an IT was something that was fairly new to me, but I have truly grown to love it. My experience at IT ‘A’ school really motivated me to continue to pursue more opportunities in the field, and ultimately I completed my college degree in computer networks and cybersecurity,” said Everett.
“There is so much to learn, and the technology field is ever-growing. I am going to continue to seek further opportunities to advance my knowledge and career.”
Everett is also currently serving as the command’s sports coordinator and assistant command fitness leader. The sports coordinator puts together teams in different sports and competes in “Captain’s Cup” events at Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Everett serves as a command representative for these events.
Everett’s initiative and work ethic have caused him to stand out in the command and deliver a positive impact to the sailors around him, according to Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Wyatt Simpson, Everett’s leading chief petty officer.
“Petty Officer Everett is sewn into the very fabric of the command,” said Simpson. “As a supervisor in a critical position, he and his team are essential in the execution of the command’s mission. Outside his long work hours, he divides his time between college classes and command programs. His involvement within and outside of the command is demonstrative of his commitment to ‘team’ and the betterment of those around him.”
Everett credits his success to his parents and mentors for their guidance and motivation.
“I would have to credit the success to my parents; both of them always encouraged me to give 100% effort in everything that I do,” said Everett. “I also have to give thanks to some people at the command for helping me and pointing me in the right direction when I did need help at times. It’s always great to have people around you that will support your growing success.”
With more than 50% of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the Indo Pacific region, the U.S. has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.
CSG 7 is responsible for coordinating a diverse fleet of submarines, surface ships and aircraft deployed to the Western Pacific and the Middle East; two forward-deployed submarine tenders and four attack submarines homeported in Guam; Submarine Squadron 21 in Bahrain; five surveillance towed array sensor system vessels and three oceanographic survey vessels when tasked for Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare operations.
Under CSG 7 are two task forces: CTF-74 and CTF-54, which provide theater anti-submarine warfare support from the Red Sea to the International Date Line.
The writer is a petty officer 1st class with Commander, Submarine Group 7.