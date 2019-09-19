The Maryland State Police Washington Metro Troop’s Community Crime Reduction Team was initiated to identify, prevent and reduce criminal activity throughout the Prince George’s County areas, according to an MSP news release. Team members were selected from the Forestville barrack, College Park barrack and Rockville barrack along with a MSP K-9.
At 11 a.m. on Sept. 4, the Community Crime Reduction Team concentrated its efforts in the area of U.S. 301 and Chadds Ford Drive in Brandywine, when they allegedly observed a black Infiniti Q50 with illegal tint. Prior to speaking with the driver and sole occupant, George Alfred Warren Jr., 30, of Nassawadox, Va., troopers learned that the vehicle’s registration was suspended.
While speaking with Warren, police say probable cause was developed and a search of the vehicle ensued. Troopers allegedly located within the vehicle an amount of marijuana and two Smith and Wesson handgun magazines loaded with 31 rounds of hollow point ammunition.
Troopers continued their investigation and learned that Warren is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms or ammunition, according to the release.
Warren was arrested and transported to the Maryland State Police Forestville barrack for further processing. Warren was then transported to the Prince George’s Department of Correction Upper Marlboro Detention Center.
Any community member with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact Cpl. McInenery at 301-345-3101. You can also email the College Park Barrack at msp.collegepark@maryland.gov.