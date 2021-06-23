Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early last Thursday morning in Brandywine that claimed the life of 26-year-old Christopher Robin Barnes Jr., of Waldorf.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 301 in the area of Clymer Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, Barnes was operating a Volkswagen Jetta and attempted to make a left turn from northbound Route 301 onto Clymer Drive.
According to an MSP release, Barnes failed to yield to a tractor-trailer heading south, which led to the crash. Barnes was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was not identified, remained at the scene.
The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to inspect the tractor-trailer and assist in the investigation. Route 301 was partially closed until about 9 a.m. because of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
ELI WOHLENHAUS