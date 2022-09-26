The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced Leigh-Ann R. Wallace, a senior at Bishop McNamara High School, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Leigh-Ann has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis. “Leigh-Ann is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”