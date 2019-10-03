Two Prince George’s County women were arrested in Waldorf Sept. 27 after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia outside of Target.
Police were called to the store for a report of a person possibly on drugs, the statement of charges says. In the parking lot, officers found 38-year-old Dawn Rena Aguilar of Upper Marlboro walking in and out of the store repeatedly, allegedly displaying signs of drug use. Aguilar told police she was waiting on her friend, later identified as 37-year-old Jennifer Michelle Riley of Clinton, to come out as Aguilar’s book bag was in the woman’s car.
Riley met police at her vehicle, in which they allegedly saw “in plain view” an uncapped needle. Riley allegedly told officers she is a heroin addict. When they searched her vehicle, they allegedly found approximately 15 more needles — two of which allegedly still contained heroin — and five glass pipes. Riley was then placed under arrest, the report says.
When police ran a check on Aguilar’s name, they discovered she had outstanding warrants in Calvert County, the statement of charges says. According to online court records, Aguilar had a bench warrant issued in Calvert County Circuit Court June 24 for failure to appear on multiple counts of theft, theft conspiracy and drug charges. Aguilar was placed under arrest. When police later retrieved her bag from Riley’s car, it allegedly contained a used needle containing suspected heroin and used glass pipes with “trace amounts of suspected cocaine.”
Both women were charged with two counts of drug possession and two counts of paraphernalia possession. Aguilar was originally held on a percentage bond and released later on her own recognizance Sept. 30. She has a Nov. 19 district court trial. Riley was released on her own recognizance Sept. 28 and also has a Nov. 19 district court trial date.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD