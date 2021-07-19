Three children under the age of 12 are dead after a fire at a town house in Hillcrest Heights early Monday, a fire official said.
News outlets report that firefighters were called to a two-story town house for a report of a fire with people trapped. When they arrived, they found flames bursting from windows on both floors, Prince George's County fire department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.
Firefighters searched the home and found one child dead inside and two others were taken to a hospital, where they later died, she said.
Two adults and one child who survived the fire are displaced and receiving assistance from the local Red Cross. One firefighter and one resident were treated for minor burns.
An initial investigation did not find anything suspicious, Donelan said. Fire officials and the county police are investigating the fire's cause and the death of the three children. Firefighters will also work to determine whether the home had functional smoke alarms.