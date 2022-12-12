On Dec. 6, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Emmanuel Church on Old Town Road in Huntingtown to investigate a report of a large amount of items being dumped on church property the day before. The items included a large icebox. The refuse also included “multiple pieces of mail,” all addressed to a Chesapeake Beach resident.
During his investigation, Durnbaugh went to the residence and learned the man whose name was on the mail had moved out of the rented residence a few months ago and is now living in Portland, Ore.
According to court papers, the renter had advised the landlord, “when he left the residence, there was still a fish tank, a freezer and dog food in the residence.”
Through a rental company and witnesses, Durnbaugh was able to identify three people who allegedly removed the items from the Chesapeake Beach residence and allegedly dumped them on the church property.
The three have been identified as Antone Torry McIntyre Jr., 25, of Suitland; Aaron Anthony Parker, 24, of Fort Washington; and Mya Johnson, 24, of Upper Marlboro.
According to court records, McIntyre, Parker and Johnson have each been charged with litter/dump over 500 pounds, conspiracy to dump litter over 500 pounds, causing the dumping of litter over 500 pounds and abandoned ice box.
Court summons have been issued for the three and a hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 13 in district court.