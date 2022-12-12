On Dec. 6, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Emmanuel Church on Old Town Road in Huntingtown to investigate a report of a large amount of items being dumped on church property the day before. The items included a large icebox. The refuse also included “multiple pieces of mail,” all addressed to a Chesapeake Beach resident.

During his investigation, Durnbaugh went to the residence and learned the man whose name was on the mail had moved out of the rented residence a few months ago and is now living in Portland, Ore.


@MartySoMdNews